Rock Island considers 8.9% property tax increase to balance 2018 budget

The City of Rock Island is looking at possible cuts and tax increases as it works on the 2018 budget. The council will get its first look at the $117 million budget proposal on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at 6:45 p.m.

According to a news release issued by the city manager, Rock Island is facing increased costs for things like pensions and a reduction in revenue from the State of Illinois. To offset the negative impacts, the city will consider eliminating five vacant positions, including two police officers. The city would also delay purchases on things like fleet vehicles.

But along with the cuts and holding down spending, the city will need to increase revenue to make up for losses. That includes a proposed 8.9 percent increase on the city's portion of the property tax, which is about 23 percent of the total bill. For a $100,000 home, the proposed increase amounts to less than $5 per month.The city will also consider raising the gas tax and sewer and refuse fees.

Officials say the goal is to keep financial impacts to a minimum while being fiscally responsible.

