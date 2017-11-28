Rock Island extends free leaf pick-up

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — City officials are extending free leaf collection and yard waste collection to Friday, December 15, 2017. The free leaf bags will be available until Friday, December 1, 2017.
Officials say residents will be given a maximum of 20 bags per day and must provide proof of Rock Island residence through a photo ID or official mail in order to receive free bags.
The bags provided by the City may only be used during this Free Leaf Collection Program or in future Free Leaf Collection Programs.
Bags can be picked up at the following locations and times:
Rock Island City Hall
1528 Third Avenue
Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Public Works Department
1309 Mill Street
Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Martin Luther King Center
630 9th Street
Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
South Rock Island Township Office
1019 27th Avenue (pickup in the front office)
Monday through Friday
9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Rock Island Township Assessor's Office
827 7th Avenue, Suite 1
(pickup in the back of the building)
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Highland Springs Golf Course
9500 35th Street West
Monday through Sunday (7 days a week)
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saukie Golf Course
3101 38th Street
Monday through Sunday (7 days a week)
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.