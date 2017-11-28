Rock Island extends free leaf pick-up

City officials are extending free leaf collection and yard waste collection to Friday, December 15, 2017. The free leaf bags will be available until Friday, December 1, 2017.

Officials say residents will be given a maximum of 20 bags per day and must provide proof of Rock Island residence through a photo ID or official mail in order to receive free bags.

The bags provided by the City may only be used during this Free Leaf Collection Program or in future Free Leaf Collection Programs.

Bags can be picked up at the following locations and times:

Rock Island City Hall

1528 Third Avenue

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public Works Department

1309 Mill Street

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King Center

630 9th Street

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

South Rock Island Township Office

1019 27th Avenue (pickup in the front office)

Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rock Island Township Assessor's Office

827 7th Avenue, Suite 1

(pickup in the back of the building)

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Highland Springs Golf Course

9500 35th Street West

Monday through Sunday (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saukie Golf Course

3101 38th Street

Monday through Sunday (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.