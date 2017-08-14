Rock Island homeowners concerned over sewage damage

Rock Island homeowners at the Park Ridge and Hodge Park Condos area are expressing frustration after they say they continue to deal with repeated damage to their homes caused by sewer backups.

Bill Bibee is a resident at Park Ridge Condos and said he has dealt with several sewer backups over the years. The most recent one happened on July 22 and took his family two days to clean up. Bibee said he has not gotten any definite answers from the city on how to solve this problem.

"It takes a big rain over a certain amount of time for this to happen, but you never know when that's going to happen, so you worry about that all the time," said Bibee.

According to Bibee, water first came out of the shower in his basement. He plugged it up before having to also remove the toilet after it overflowed for three hours.

"The big thing about these backups is the cleanup process. Its huge and its tiring especially when you're retirees and you're in your seventies, so you have a choice...You either clean it up yourself or you hire somebody," said Bibee.

Neighbors plan on attending the Rock Island City Council meeting tonight to discuss the issue. The meeting starts at 6:45 p.m.