Rock Island hosts annual Labor Day Parade Sept. 4th

The Labor Day Holiday will once again include a longtime tradition in Rock Island. The city announced plans for the annual Labor Day Parade on Sept. 4th, 2017. The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. near Washington Jr. High School on 18th Ave. and ends at Rock Island High School.

Over 120 entries have registered to participate from Rock Island and surrounding communities. This year's theme is SING! Rock Island, which was selected to celebrate all the music-makers in the community.

Seven marching bands from across the Quad Cities will participate in this year's parade, including university bands from Western Illinois University and St. Ambrose University. High school marching bands from Alleman, Rock Island, Rockridge, Davenport Central, and Moline will also perform.

The first Rock Island Labor Day Parade was held in 1985 as part of the City's Sesquicentennial (150th Birthday) Celebration.

Details about the parade and a map of the parade route are available at www.rigov.org.