Rock Island library wants input to understand aspirations for the community

The Rock Island Public Library will be hosting a Community Conversations series for the public that is designed to better understand their aspirations and concerns for the community.

"These conversations are just three of several we'll be hosting with people across the community," Rock Island Public Library Director Angela Campbell said. "Each one is a chance to help us better understand people's aspirations for their community, the concerns they have, and what they believe might make a difference in strengthening the community. We'll take what we learn and use it to help make our work in the community more effective."

Each conversation will be five to 10 questions posed to small groups. The Rock Island Library will also take what they have learned from the conversations to small groups in their Rock Island and extended Milan-Blackhawk Public Library District service area.

The "kitchen-table" type conversations are scheduled at the following dates and times.

Tuesday, Jan. 23: 6 p.m. Downtown Library, 401 19th Street

Thursday, Jan. 25: 10 a.m. Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Road

Friday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m. 30/31 Library, 3059 30th Street.