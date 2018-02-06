Rock Island looks for input on how HUD information is disseminated

Rock Island needs to update its Citizen Participation Plan.

Every five years entities which receive HUD funding need to detail how they will reach the people who benefit from that funding. They do this through the Citizen Participation Plan.

Rock Island needs to establish its new plan this March. City staff is currently conducting public meetings to get input from the community on how they can better disseminate their information.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, was the first of two scheduled public meetings.

Rock Island's Budget and Grant Manager Colleen Small-Vollman says the city currently relies heavily on their website and handing out brochures at different events to get the word out. But she says meetings, like the one Tuesday night, are an opportunity to broaden their reach.

Small-Vollman says right now their focus is to reach more non-English speakers, but she says it's important to hear ideas from the people who actually benefit from the money.

“The only way to do that is to get them to participate in the process,” Small-Vollman said. “They have to tell the city what they need in order for us to be able to go out and do it.”

The next public meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Longfellow Elementary School. The city is also taking comments via phone and email. Those can be submitted through March 2.

After that, city staff will draft a new Citizen Participation Plan. It is expected to come before council on March 12.

