Rock Island looks for input on streetscape designs

Walking through the downtown Rock Island you can find a new bench here and a new trash can there. But Ryan Berger says the city wants to do something more.

We have kind of done a couple updates but they’ve been isolated to that particular project,” he said. “So this is creating standards on a plan for how to move forward.”

Berger, the city’s planning and redevelopment director, set up a public meeting at Theo’s Java Club in Rock Island Wednesday night. There, residents got the chance to consider three separate streetscape designs.

“We’re talking about the benches, we’re talking about the lighting, we’re talking about the planters and we’re providing them some options and they can choose what they like,” Berger said.

Dozens of residents considered three different designs. Berger says each offers its own unique opportunity to unify the downtown.

“A contemporary theme, which kind of has a nod to the Centennial arch bridge, so it has arches throughout that theme,” he described. “There’s a funky theme, which is a little more colorful, a little more playful kind of talks about the public art aspect of Downtown Rock Island, and then there’s a natural theme. The natural theme incorporates different woods and metals and tries to pull the river throughout the downtown.”

Residents like Bridget Ehrmann say they are happy to give their input.

“I’m interested in how we’re going to revitalize our downtown and bring more people down here, so I wanted to have some input on the things that they’re changing,” Ehrmann said.

She hopes this will make her city more competitive.

“The downtown life in Davenport right now, you know, there so much going on, you know Moline as well,” Ehrmann said. And I’d like to see Rock Island be able to mirror those successes.

Berger believes upgrades will make a difference.

“It helps the economy,” he said. “If you’re creating a sense of place, people are excited about coming to Rock Island and shop and enjoy downtown.”

The planning administrator hopes to have the guidelines approved by city council in the next four to six months, but he says there is no timeline on implementation.

“There might be grant opportunities, there might be developers that come that when they redo a building we can say, hey maybe you should work on the streetscape too in front of the building,” Berger said. “Once the guidelines are established, we’ll have kind of a starting point for how we can move forward.”

Berger says future streetscape meetings will be scheduled so more can give their input. He says the city is also considering creating an online poll.

