Rock Island looks to pave the way for new development on 11th street

Rock Island City Council is looking to approve a land purchase on 11th street and 5th avenue. The city currently owns two of the land parcels directly surrounding this area. Right now, an old King Solomon’s lodge sits on the land. If the Council approves the purchase, the building would be demolished to make way for future development.

The land purchase would cost $15,000, demolishing the building would cost an additional $15,000. City Council would use 11th street TIF funds to cover the purchase.

Rock Island’s City Manager says this piece of land is an eye sore to the area and neighbors surrounding it. One resident, Amber Hewett, who lives in the area, would like to see it used for something positive.

“I'd say something for the kids, maybe a learning center or athletic center. I think it'd be a positive impact maybe it would help the youth a little bit, maybe a decreased violence.”

Cleaning up Rock Island’s main corridors is part of the Council’s plan, specifically on 11th street.

City Council will vote on the land purchase Monday evening at the Council Meeting. If they approve it, the next step is to approve the

demolition of the old, vacant building.

Check back for updates on this purchase.

