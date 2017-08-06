Rock Island man saves dog from muddy riverbank

Jeremy Romero was heading out to fish off of Big Island Road on Sunday afternoon when he saw the head of a whining dog along the banks of the Rock River.

"I didn't think anything of it until I got closer and heard him whining," Romero said.

The dogs legs and part of his body were buried in Rock River mud and he was stuck.

So, Romero did what any dog lover would do, he dug the poor guy out.

While recording video on his phone, he walked through the thick muck to help the dog out, then carried him to his owner.

"I spoke to him and he said that the dog wanders around a lot because of his doggy dementia," Romero said adding that the dogs back legs don't work very well.

"He was very appreciative that that I got him out of the mud," Romero added.