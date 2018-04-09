Rock Island maps vacant buildings, hopes to bring more downtown

Speaking to the Rock Island Council Work Session, Community and Economic Development Director Chandler Poole points at a map with green and purple shading on it.

"Purple is unlisted," he said, adding that green means a broker is available for the vacant space.

36 properties dot the map.

He and his team walked door to door in the downtown area to map the vacant spaces.They also talked with other downtown businesses about how to help them and bring more downtown.

"Eventually we'll get to a vacancy rate that we can stand behind and say this is where we are and how we compare with the rest of the Quad Cities," he said.

By prioritizing what is available is the first step in bringing businesses downtown. Mayor Mike Thoms says the next step is speaking to realtors and developers.

"There's a number of things that will draw people to the downtown," he said. Adding that the city wants retail and office space downtown.

"You get people going to see their attorney or insurance company and then go to the antique store next door or the restaurant down the street."