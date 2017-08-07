Rock Island murder trial delayed after plea deal

A murder trial scheduled for Monday, August 7 has been delayed, after a last-minute plea deal in the case.

Chelsea Raker was scheduled to go to trial in connection with the shooting death of 15-year old Jescie Armstrong. She is charged along with Kire Carr in the shooting of Armstrong during a robbery inside his Rock Island home in April of 2016.

But on August 3, 2017, Carr agreed to plead guilty to felony murder in the case and testify at Raker's trial. The state's attorney says in exchange for the testimony and cooperation, he will get a 20 year prison sentence and serve 100 percent of it.

With the new development, lawyers for Raker requested a delay. That trial is now scheduled for October.