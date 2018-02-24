Rock Island native presents at Berlin Film Festival

Rock Island native and Rock Island High School graduate Nate Trinrud is in Berlin, showing his short film as part of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival.

Trinrud directed the 12 minute short film, “Pop Rox,” about two high school friends struggling to define their relationship.

Trinrud took part in a filmmaker Q&A session following a screening Saturday night.

An audience member asked him how he was able to capture performances that spotlight the struggles of his young protagonists.

“I think kids are a lot like all of us,” Trinrud said. “Just maybe in a more pure form, a little less jaded. So just finding those emotions and playing them truthfully was the easiest way to get there, and just being honest about it.”

“Pop Rox” is showing in competition at the festival in the “Generation 14plus” category, which features films spotlighting issues faced by young people. It is the only American film to qualify in its section at this year’s festival.

Megan Trinrud, Nate’s sister and a producer at KWQC, has been documenting her brother’s experience at the festival, and will continue to bring us more from his time in Berlin over the next few days.