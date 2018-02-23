Rock Island native to watch his short film on the big screen in Germany

Rock Island native and Rock Island High School graduate Nate Trinrud is seeing his work on the big screen.

His short film, “Pop Rox” is showing in competition at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival. Trinrud says it’s been an exciting and busy time.

The production team behind “Pop Rox” has been in Berlin since February 15th, attending screenings and industry events to promote the film.

“Pop Rox” is competing for two awards through the festival, including an award in the “Generation 14plus” category, which focuses on films about issues facing young people.