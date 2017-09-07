Rock Island nearing end of mandated sewer work

Sewer work has shut down part of a major roadway in Rock Island. That's caused headaches for drivers trying to get through Fifth Avenue East of downtown. The project was needed to satisfy a federal order.

Rock Island's Public Works Director Larry Cook said, "The big problem was raw sewage going into the river, they haven't hit just us, they're hit, Peoria's looking at it, cities up and down the river."

Cook said the project will separate the sewer system in the area, eliminating rain water inundating pipes full of raw sewage.

"This was part of the long term control plan, part of a consent decree issued by the U.S. E.P.A. back in the late 90's," said Cook.

The separation project will allow the city to close an outfall along the Sylvan Slough where overloaded sewer pipes dumped sewage into the Mississippi. The E.P.A. sued the city two decades ago to fix the problem.

Cook said, "The only outfalls that we will still have are those that are strictly storm(water) only, outside of that anything that has that combined outfall will be closed."

Cook said the city has spent over $90 million during 20 years of projects. The largest was upgrading the city's sewer plant to handle all the flow. Cook hopes the E.P.A. will be happy with the final push.

Cook said, "We hope there's nothing hiding in the background that they'll come up with, but no, we should be in good shape."

Once the city is done with the construction it'll be able to shut off the combined sewer outflow, allowing it to stop sending sewage into the Mississippi River.

The city expects the contractor to finish up on Fifth Avenue by the end of September. After that, the work will take place on neighborhood streets.

