Rock Island one step closer to new TIF districts

Millenia Housing based out of Cleveland, Ohio wants to invest around $65 million in Rock Island. But they want a TIF district established before they commit.

For several months the city has worked to establish Tax Increment Finance districts at Heather Ridge Apartments and Century Woods Apartments. Millenia says it will fully purchase the two restricted income apartment complexes if TIF districts are created. The plans show the districts would only be made up of the areas wanting to use the money.

TIF districts freeze the base property tax amount going to taxing bodies for up to 23 years or until the TIF max dollar is met. Until then, the growth value of the property over the base is used to invest in the TIF project area. In these cases, the money would be used for improvements at the two apartment complexes. Taxing bodies would only get the amount being paid them at the time the TIF district is established.

Alderman Stephen Tollenaer, one of two aldermen who voted against the TIF districts said he is concerned about tax bodies not getting the money they need.

“Can anyone give me an estimate of the stats on what it’s going to cost the taxing bodies of Rock Island County, the city, the airport, all of the state holders on the property tax are all helping to fund this…huge investment and I don’t think you guys have squarely looked at how much this is…going to cost the property tax payers,” Tollenaer said.

“The only thing is, it’s new dollars and if we didn’t do this project these entities wouldn’t see any more money,” rebutted Mayor Mike Thoms.

Ald. Josh Schipp and Ald. Virgil Mayberry praised the company for wanting to come in and take over the properties.

“There hasn’t been a lot of improvements,” Thoms said of the buildings. “Some of them have some leaky roofs, water runs into them and everything else and people shouldn’t have to live in that situation.”

Thoms and alderman also noted the project would create local jobs.

Alderman tried to adopt the ordinance Monday night, but could not do so on its first consideration because they needed five “yes” votes, a supermajority. They will now need to wait another cycle before they can adopt the ordinance on second consideration. That vote will be July 23.

