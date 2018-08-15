Rock Island police hold community meeting

The Rock Island Police Department announced the latest crime statistics tonight at their monthly community meeting.

This is data from crimes reported in July of 2017 compared to crimes reported in July of this year.

Police data shows a significant increase in reported burglaries from 11 in 2017 to 40 in 2018. Thefts also went up from 74 in 2017 to 90 this year. Motor vehicle thefts went up from five in 2017 to 21 in 2018.

With school back in session in Rock Island, police also informed the public on their school resource officers. They say those officers have been busy conducting ALICE drills at school this month. Officers say working in schools is a great way to build relationships between students and police.

"The relationships you form with students are going to last the rest of your career," said Rock Island Police Lieutenant Tim McCloud.

Rock Island school resource officers also typically speak to classes about safety. Whether its bullying, internet use, or playground safety.

McCloud said, "You're going to end up talking to these people on the street after your time up at the high school or the junior high or elementary school is done and they're going to know you and they're going to trust you."