Rock Island police searching for two suspects on unrelated charges

Police are searching for two wanted suspects out of Rock Island County.

38-year-old Corey Nichols is wanted on Failure to Appear and Possession of Methamphetamine charges. Nichols has four warrants for felony possession of meth and theft, according to police. Nichols also has warrants for felony theft out of Davenport and Fairfield, Iowa and Knox, Dekalb, Grundy, Whiteside and Lasalle counties in Illinois. That is 11 warrants and extradition is bordering states.

Nichols is described as a white male with green eyes and blonde hair. He is 5'6" and approximately 150-pounds.

Police are also searching for 30-year-old Dennis Gay, who is wanted on Aggravated Flee and Eluding Police. Police say on June 15, officers spotted Gay driving and attempted to stop him as he was driving on a revoked license. Gay allegedly took off at a high rate of speed and police ended the pursuit for everyone's safety. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Gay is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'9" and approximately 215-pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.