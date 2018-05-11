Rock Island police searching for man they consider armed and dangerous

Rock Island Police are looking for a man they say is wanted for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police.

26-year-old Rasheem Damonte Bogan is wanted by police for an incident that happened on April 4. Police say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop and he fled from police. While fleeing he ran stop lights and stop signs. Responding officers stopped pursuing Bogan due to public safety.

Police say Bogan is considered armed and dangerous as he has a previous murder charge, weapons charge and has been a gang member and drug user.

Bogan is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 195-pounds and is 5'9". He may also go by the name of Rasheem McDuffy.

