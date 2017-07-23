Rock Island prepares for Mississippi River flooding

The City of Rock Island is preparing for the Mississippi River to flood, it is expected to crest at 16.4 feet on Tuesday Morning.

City Staff is implementing the city's flood strategy as the river rises.

That includes installing pumps and closing several gates needed, the bike path will be closed at the Moline border by 7 p.m. Sunday.

The city also warns of several pump hoses crossing other parts of the bike path that are still open.

18th Ave. at Potter's Lake will close once the river hits 16 feet and will stay closed until further notice.

The dock's water and power will remain on at Sunset Marina but the fuel dock will close at 7:30 Sunday Night.

Temporary walkways for pedestrian access to the 100 and 200 docks are being installed Sunday.

