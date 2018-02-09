Rock Island residents say they didn't know about boil order

Did you know there was a boil order in Rock Island earlier this week? We didn't know about it and some residents tell us they didn't know about it either. We reached out to city officials and this is what we found out.

According to Public Works Director Larry Cook, when the City of Rock Island issues a boil order, they typically notify residents with door hangar notifications, if the area involved is small enough that the notices can be hand-carried door to door by City personnel.

"In situations when larger areas are affected, such as this past Tuesday's event, it is not feasible to hand carry notices to each home. When these events occur, we utilize media outlet distribution email lists, the City's website, and the City's facebook page to notify as many citizens as possible and as quickly as possible."

Cook says in the past, the city officials used reverse 911 software. But he says that option was inaccurate at best and not the best option to get the word out. Because of this, officials use the hand delivery or mass media distribution when necessary.

"When boil orders are issued, they are for advisory purposes. There is no indication that the water is unsafe to drink following any distribution system maintenance; however, we do take precautions until bacteriological tests are completed."

In response to the boil order that was issued earlier this week, Cook says they are looking into why some people didn't get the message.

"We do apologize if you were not notified when the boil order was issued and are looking further into what may have occurred to create the confusion."

Boil Advisory Lifted - 3 AV to 8 AV from 28 ST to 46 ST

The boil advisory for City of Rock Island water customers from 3rd Avenue to 8th Avenue between 28th Street to 46th Street is lifted.

The City of Rock Island Water Treatment Plant has tested water samples from multiple locations in the affected areas and verified the water is safe for consumption without boiling. The water pressure throughout the system is normal.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.