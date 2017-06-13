Rock Island residents will see another eye in the sky, new surveillance cameras to be installed soon.

More eyes in the sky coming soon for residents on the west side of Rock Island. Monday night, the city approved a $60,000 plan to install more cameras in neighborhoods. It's a measure police say will deter crime in certain areas.

Residents in Rock Island have seen plenty of cameras in the area.

Some of the most recent installations were on 14th 1/2 Street and Longview Park in 2015.

Now rock island police say new cameras will be placed in

Glenhurst Court and 13th Avenue, a measure some residents say could be a benefit to the area.

"This used to be really bad, Glenhurst, it's not as bad, but it's still a lot of killings around," said Glenhurst resident, who wished to be anonymous.

She says a camera system on Glenhurst is a no brainer

"Cause I have two boys and it'll help me feel better, well I don't know if it's going to keep the crime down, but it'll help a lot, bullets don't have any names on it so somebody can't walk down the street these days, not a night," she said.

She says she knows other camera systems throughout the

area have had success in deterring crime in the past.

"I know at the park, people used to go to the park a lot, they put camera's out there and now people aren't at the parks no more,"

Rock Island police chief, Jeff Venhuizen agrees, he's seen the change himself.

Now, he hopes to see that same kind of change in Glenhurst

"We've had a series of incidents that occurred in the Glenhurst Court area that range from homicide to robberies, to we've had an arson, a number of burglaries, and there are continuous complaints of drug activity in the area," Venhuizen said.

It's a 60 thousand dollar program that he believes will make the community safer.

"We can't always have a police officer in the area, we feel that cameras can help supplement the police department and provide some additional resources for us to look at in the event that an incident occurs," Venhuizen said.

Residents say even with an additional eye in the sky, they'll pay more attention to their surroundings.

"I still have one more young one but, I'm going to watch her at all times, she go around the block, where you at, I need to watch you,"

