Rock Island restaurant closes

After only a couple years in business in Rock Island, Gunchie's R.I. has announced they will be closing. In a post to their Facebook page on Wednesday, September 13, they posted the following:

"With a heavy heart, Gunchie's R. I. Is now closed. Thank you to all that have supported us and all that have come in to enjoy our food. I cannot thank you enough. A special thanks to all the employees who worked hard to try and make it work. Thank you again and God Bless."

The restaurant was know for its sports bar atmosphere and their pizza, sandwiches and wings. The owners of Gunchies have a second location in Davenport.

