Rock Island revisits new home sprinkler mandate

In November, the City of Rock Island became a leader in home fire safety. But realtors have argued the move comes at a cost.

Rock Island’s new building code was adopted with a new home sprinkler mandate. It requires all new single-family homes to be built with a sprinkler system. The mandate has been part of building codes since 2009, but many cities choose to get rid of the requirement.

Since adopting the new code, Rock Island Fire Department says the city has been praised for taking this step.

“Rock Island has been displayed in national publications across the county, and this council has been championed for taking what is not always a popular step, but what is very, very, important to life safety,” said Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty.

Marty encouraged council members to leave the mandate in the building code. Back in February, he compared it the addition of airbags and seatbelts in cars.

But QCA relators rebuked the idea. They said it would significantly drive up home costs and make Rock Island less competitive with the surrounding cities. Six months later, not much has changed.

Monday night, Aug. 13, during a city council study session, realtor Jon Loquist encouraged council members to make the mandate optional.

“We just feel there should be an option until it’s across the board with our competition,” Loquist said.

Rock Island’s neighbors have all amended the mandate. The closest city to keep it, at least in Illinois, is in the Chicago suburbs.

“It really should be an option. If the fire department wants to join with other fire departments and the other cities and get it across the board, I have no issue with that,” Loquist said.

“There are some cities that might be able to mandate it and get away with it. I don’t think Rock Island at this point is,” Loquist added.

But the fire department says things are going well, and more homes have already been built this year in the city, than in 2017.

“We’ve seen an increase, not a decrease and we believe it would be a terrible disservice to everybody who has already bought into this and believed in it and developed in Rock Island that we roll it back at this time,” Marty said.

So far in 2018, one new home has been constructed in Rock Island, another broke ground Monday and there are five applications for the city’s New Home Program, which would require builders to put in these sprinkler systems, according to Marty.

“What we found is our first house came in just above that national average and our second home that’s being built right now is just below that national average,” Marty said of the cost to install the sprinkler systems.

In February, realtors had argued the cost per square foot would be much higher than the department expected.

“It costs $4.26 a square foot to put in a sprinkler system in a brand new home,” said David Levin, president of the Quad City Relator Association said in a February interview.

On the latest home which broke ground Monday, Marty said the lowest bid came in at $1.49 a sqft which is below the national average.

“I believe what we presented was factual, I believe it was honest to the best of our research and I believe that we now have actual projects in Rock Island that have come in exactly where and in one case lower than where we had suggested it would,” Marty said.

Ald. James Spurgetis asked the relators if they would be willing to work with other cities to get this mandate adopted in the surrounding communities. Loquist responded by saying he thinks builders should have to provide a real cost estimate per square foot but still allow the homeowner to decide if they want to pay that cost.

Ald. Stephen Tollenaer says he feels the council rushed this decision. Ald. Joshua Schipp says he would not vote to overturn this if it came back before city council on an agenda.

Study sessions are purely discussions. No action is taken. City council members say it is possible for this issue to be revisited on a city council agenda in the next few months.

