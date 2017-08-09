Rock Island road closed for sewer repair

Starting Thursday, August 10, the two northbound lanes on 24th Street will be closed to traffic between 4th and 5th Avenues for a sewer repair.

Southbound traffic will be maintained along 24th Street through the 4th Avenue intersection near the repair.

The repair work will require northbound traffic on 24th Street to be detoured east along 5th Avenue, north on 26th Street, west on 4th Avenue, and reconnect northbound traffic to 24th Street at 4th Avenue.

Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location.

Pending favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and resumption of normal traffic may require several weeks.

The city asks drivers to follow all posted construction signs for detour directions as needed, and watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zones.

