Rock island rocky resource room helps students in need

Students face a lot of barriers while in school, but the Rock Island school district is hoping to lessen some of that stress by providing some students with free basic needs like food and toiletries.

Each morning students at Rock Island High School can walk into the Rocky Resource Room and find just about anything they need such as food, shoes, and clothes. Everything inside the room is free.

“We need to care about each other and I think that is one of the most important things, we have done with this room is shown students that we care,” said Jessica Matherly, Rock Island English Learners Teacher.

“They are able to take food for their entire family as well as hygiene products and clothing,” said Amanda Puebla, Rock Island High School Social Worker.

The store was started by the school's social worker Amanda Puebla and English Learners teacher Jessica Matherly.

They along with other students stock and make the room look like a regular store, but unlike a department store, there won't be a cashier to check the students out.

“We wanted to give them all of that stuff, so they can just focus on being here every single day. Do their school work and build relationships with their friends and their teachers,” said Puebla.

The ladies say when they were growing up their schools didn't have anything like this, but they know the impact it has on students.

“We didn't have anything like this and honestly I’m sure there were students at my high school that could have really used something like this,” said Matherly.

They also hope the store can inspire students on the importance of helping out and giving back.

“Make our world here our community better and to have our students go out and want to do good things for other people,” said Matherly.

The school says the store has helped around 250 students. It will also be open in the summer for students to come and get food.

