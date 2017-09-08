Rock Island school adopts school in Houston

Clean up continues in Texas after Hurricane Harvey battered parts of the state. Aid has been coming in from across the U.S. And now, some of the youngest Quad City residents are lending a helping hand.

Students at Eugene Field Elementary in Rock Island have adopted a school in Houston. They are raising funds and collecting donations to help kids at Raul Martinez Elementary get back in class and back to normal.

Organizers say students there lost everything from books to clothes and supplies.

"It was very important to give back to our community because we have been very blessed with great community support for everything we've done for our school and for our school district. So, we wanted to make sure it was our time to give back," said Teacher and Student Leadership Sponsor Cindy Arkebauer.

The kids are holding a car wash and bake sale at Eugene Field School Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be hosting a clothing and book drive to benefit students in Houston.