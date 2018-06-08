Rock Island softball clinches first ever state championship berth

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) Rock Island softball is headed to the first state championship in school history.
The Rocks knocked off York, 3-1, in a class 4A state semifinal on Friday.
Madison Michaels kncoked a 2-run home run that proved to be the game winner.
The Rocks take on Plainfield North on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for a state championship.
By KWQC Sports Staff |
Posted: Fri 9:57 PM, Jun 08, 2018 |
Updated: Fri 10:49 PM, Jun 08, 2018
