Rock Island students use their talents to raise money for their school

Words carry power. A message that was clear as students from Thurgood Marshall read poetry pieces at a fundraiser for their school.

“When the trigger got pulled pop, pop,” one student read.

“My name would often get spit on by my peers for they not known who I am,” read another.

Feelings of bullying, loss and pride all emulated from the stage in the Redstone Room Thursday, April 12 in Davenport.

The event was “Do Good for Thurgood.” Students from the alternative school in Rock Island expressed themselves before family, friends and stranger to raise money for the program which put them up on the very stage they performed on Thursday night.

“It’s relieving,” said Thurgood student and Hip Hop(e) participant C’Zarreya Washington. “It’s like having all these bottled up emotions and just letting them out. It’s good I love it.”

The senior says she has had some trouble with depression. But writing poetry and being able to perform it has given her a healthy outlet.

“It’s helpful to let everything out on paper because it’s like you’re letting it out like you’re forgiving and forgetting,” Washington said.

Hip Hop(e) is a once a week program at Thurgood Marshall. But it is also available to students who participate in Youth Hope, an outreach ministry in Rock Island.

That’s how Rock Island High School student Tim Williams got involved with Hip Hop(e). He says the program has kept him on a positive path.

“It kept me like in my own zone just working on my dancing poetry kept me off the streets you know just something to look up to,” Williams said.

Chris Britton is the creative arts director at Youth Hope. He runs the program through the ministry and the school.

He said he hopes to incorporate Hip Hop(e) into other alternative schools in the area.

