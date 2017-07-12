Rock Island to build new water filter treatment facility

City officials have agreed to build a new $22 million water treatment facility. The city council approved a loan agreement with the Illinois EPA.

The facility will be built right next to the current water treatment location. Construction is scheduled to start before the end of summer and should be complete by the end of 2019

The project also includes an additional $8 million for a waste water project.

Officials say the current water filtration facility meets all water standards, but they feel it is not under current construction standards. They say parts have been very hard to get to keep the facility running.