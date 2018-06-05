ROCK ISLAND, Il (KWQC) - Rock Island residents could notice a change in water pressure starting Tuesday because crews are draining the water tower. The tower is located in the south west part of the city, crews are doing a routine inspection. Water service should not be affected. However, customers might notice a slight change in water pressure. The quality of water should not be impacted. Inspection should be done and regular service restored by Monday, June 11th.
Rock Island to drain water tower
ROCK ISLAND, Il (KWQC) - Rock Island residents could notice a change in water pressure starting Tuesday because crews are draining the water tower. The tower is located in the south west part of the city, crews are doing a routine inspection. Water service should not be affected. However, customers might notice a slight change in water pressure. The quality of water should not be impacted. Inspection should be done and regular service restored by Monday, June 11th.