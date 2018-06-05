Rock Island to drain water tower

ROCK ISLAND, Il (KWQC) - Rock Island residents could notice a change in water pressure starting Tuesday because crews are draining the water tower. The tower is located in the south west part of the city, crews are doing a routine inspection. Water service should not be affected. However, customers might notice a slight change in water pressure. The quality of water should not be impacted. Inspection should be done and regular service restored by Monday, June 11th.

 