Rock Island to receive Federal Grant Funding

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced that Northern Illinois communities will receive $4,341,689 in federal grant funding through programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Rock Island will receive $1,039,963 from the Community Development Block (CDBG) Grants program which provides annual grants to States and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

“Along with Senator Durbin, I’m proud to be advocating for federal funding for programs that foster safe communities and help ensure all Illinoisans have access to the affordable housing they need to get ahead.” said Duckworth.