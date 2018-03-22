Rock Island's Beal named Illinois' Ms. Basketball once again

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) For the second year in a row, Brea Beal is Illinois' Ms. Basketball.
The junior is just the fourth, two-time winners, and could be come the second three-time winner next season.
Beal averaged 21.9 points, 10 rebounds, 3.3. assists and three blocks a game for the Lady Rocks, leading them to a sectional championship game.
Beal is the sixth-rated recruit in the country, and has yet to commit to a school.
The junior has already compiled 1,943 points in her career at Rock Island.
