Rock Island's Chuck Austin honored as PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year

The PGA TOUR posthumously honored Rock Island resident and longtime John Deere Classic volunteer Chuck Austin as the TOUR's Volunteer of the Year.

Austin died after an ATV accident at TPC Deere Run while he was volunteering the week before the 2017 tournament was to start. With the award, the PGA TOUR will donate $5,000 to a charity of the family's choice.

Austin's widow, Ann Austin, thanked the PGA TOUR officials.

"We are deeply grateful for the generous donation to the Charles O. Austin Scholarship from the PGA TOUR. It will help to keep Chuck's memory alive for years to come, as well as assist many high school students in pursuing their dream of a college education. We are honored to accept this award on behalf of all the volunteers of the John Deere Classic who persevered in the face of the shock and tragedy of losing one of their own, working through their grief to achieve a most successful 2017 John Deere Classic."

In addition to volunteering at the JDC for the past 27 years, Austin served on the Rock Island City Council, was a former math teacher and the Rocky boy's golf coach for 16 years.