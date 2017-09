Madison Keys grabbed the last four games to eliminate No. 4-seeded Elina Svitolina 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-4 and give the United States four women in the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time in 15 years.

The 15th-seeded Keys joins Americans Venus Williams, CoCo Vandeweghe and Sloane Stephens in the final eight at Flushing Meadows.

It's also the first quarterfinal appearance in New York for Keys.