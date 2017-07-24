Rock River expected to crest inches below record

Many people that drive near 49th Avenue in Moline are forced to take alternate routes as flooding continues to inundate a large portion of the area. Karen Welch has lived along 49th Avenue for 12 years and said this is the worst flooding she has seen within the last five years.

"There's been so many people that turn around into our driveways," Welch said. "There's probably been 50 [cars] between yesterday, today and this morning."

Cars are advised not to drive through 49th Avenue. Several inches of water make the road nearly impassable. However, several drivers have attempted to drive through despite warnings. Welch said she's witnessed several cars become stuck as a result.

"They had to have a couple of tow trucks, people had to wade through the water, one of them was stuck right smack dab in the middle," Welch said. "We had some gentleman take off their shoes and wade through the water and pulled him out."

The Rock River in Moline is expected to crest Tuesday afternoon at 16 feet, just six inches below record. As river levels continue to rise, Welch is urging all drivers to avoid the area and heed the warnings.

"If it says 'high water' try not to drive through it because it's pretty bad for you and bad for everybody that is around in this area."