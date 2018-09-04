Rock River flood: Rock Island issues warning to boaters

The City of Rock Island has issued a warning to boaters on the Rock River about approaching the dam: "Avoid this area at all cost".

In a news posting on the city website, officials say due to the high river level, boaters are being warned to avoid the Rock River west of Ben Williamson Park.

The river is currently near flood stage and rising. That, combined with a strong current, makes the area near the dam extremely dangerous.

The city says always use caution when boating during high river conditions.

