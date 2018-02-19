Rock River flooding expected this week

If you live or work near the Rock River, be on alert. The rain and warmer temperatures have the National Weather Service projecting a dramatic jump in the river level. There are heavy rains forecasted this week and the ground is still frozen, which will lead to run-off.

At Joslin, Ill., the river is forecast to rise starting Tuesday, February 20 and push three feet above flood stage by Thursday, February 22. In Moline, Ill., the river is projected to rise to nearly two feet above flood stage by Friday, February 23.