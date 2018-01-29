Moline residents warned of Rock River ice jams, flooding

Officials are warning residents of possible flooding due to ice jams on the Rock River near the Interstate 74 bridge. The Moline Fire Department is on scene monitoring river levels as the water levels are currently rising.

Rock Island County Emergency Management has been notified and barriers are being readied in the event they are needed. Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency and the City of Moline have an Incident Action Plan in place

The City of Moline Public Works is also monitoring the situation and on standby to assist.

Sergeant Heisch with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department is reminding everyone who resides along the river to monitor the river levels and be prepared to evacuate quickly if the situation worsens.

Officials say planning ahead by packing a bag of clothes, essential medications and pets will ease any evacuations if the river levels continue to rise.

Residents who live along the Rock River should monitor the national weather service website for changes in the river levels. Their website is available at http://www.weather.gov/dvn.





