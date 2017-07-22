Rock River rises overnight, could hit record levels in Moline, Joslin

The Rock River rose rapidly overnight Friday into Saturday in parts of Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside Counties.

In Dixon, the river rose from just over 14 feet Friday night to over 17 feet in just hours.

It is expected to crest Saturday Night at 18.1 feet.

All of that water needs to come down stream and toward the Illinois Quad Cities.

At Joslin, the river is expected to crest in major flood stage, just below record numbers. It is expected to crest at 19 feet on Monday afternoon. The record crest is 19.24 feet.

At Moline, the river is expected to crest Monday Night at 16.5 feet, that would tie the record. At that stage, water affects North and South Shore Drive.

To look at the exact river levels, just click on the link to the right of this story on a desktop. App/mobile users will see the link at the bottom.