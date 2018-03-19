Rock acts announced for 2018 Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair has just announced more acts for its 2018 state fair that begins on Thursday, Aug. 9.

The list as it stands so far:

Saturday, Aug. 11: Halestorm & Mastodon

Sunday, Aug. 12: Foreginer with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Saturday, Aug. 18: Brett Eldredge

Sunday, Aug. 19: Brantley Gilbert

Ticket prices have been published for the already announced 2018 grandstand concerts, however, an on-sale date has not yet been announced.

Halestorm & Mastodon:

Tier 3: $28

Tier 2: $33

Tier 1: $38

Track: $38

VIP: $48

Foreginer with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts:

Tier 3: $25

Tier 2: $30

Tier 1: $35

Track: $35

VIP: $45

Brett Eldredge:

Tier 3: $29

Tier 2: $34

Tier 1: $39

Track: $39

VIP: $49

Brantley Gilbert:

Tier 3: $35

Tier 2: $40

Tier 1: $45

Track: $45

VIP: $55

The state fair runs from August 9 - August 19 and the fairgrounds will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight.

