Rock acts announced for 2018 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (KWQC) - The Illinois State Fair has just announced more acts for its 2018 state fair that begins on Thursday, Aug. 9.
The list as it stands so far:
Saturday, Aug. 11: Halestorm & Mastodon
Sunday, Aug. 12: Foreginer with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Saturday, Aug. 18: Brett Eldredge
Sunday, Aug. 19: Brantley Gilbert
Ticket prices have been published for the already announced 2018 grandstand concerts, however, an on-sale date has not yet been announced.
Halestorm & Mastodon:
Tier 3: $28
Tier 2: $33
Tier 1: $38
Track: $38
VIP: $48
Foreginer with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts:
Tier 3: $25
Tier 2: $30
Tier 1: $35
Track: $35
VIP: $45
Brett Eldredge:
Tier 3: $29
Tier 2: $34
Tier 1: $39
Track: $39
VIP: $49
Brantley Gilbert:
Tier 3: $35
Tier 2: $40
Tier 1: $45
Track: $45
VIP: $55
The state fair runs from August 9 - August 19 and the fairgrounds will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight.
