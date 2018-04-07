Three people killed in Rockford Charter Bus shooting

Three people are dead after a shooting on a charter bus around 3:30 Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of Springfield Avenue for reports of several people being shot. When police got to the scene they found three people dead inside a private charter bus that had been rented out on Friday.

During an investigation, police say the suspect was a passenger on the bus. Police say the shooting took place near Auburn Street and Johnston Avenue. The bus then drove to Springfield Avenue where the bus driver called the police and met with officers.

The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public's help with providing information regarding the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Department.