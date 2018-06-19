Rockford, IL flash flooding prompts rescues

Torrential rainfall Monday caused flash flooding and widespread damage across Rockford and other parts of northern Illinois.

In Rockford, parts of Mercyhealth Hospital were flooded and cars were floating in parking lots as 3-5 inches of rain fell in less than four hours.

“I just felt disbelief,” said Ovidio Aldana, who took the photo of the flooded McDonald’s parking lot that appears above this story.

“We've had flooding before but never this widespread in Rockford.”

Aldana was in the 2600 block of Charles Street as bystanders broke out a car window to rescue a 70-year-old man whose vehicle was being swept by flood waters.

Rockford Police report all roads are now back open.