Rockford man charged with production of child pornography

James H. Moore, 45, of Rockford has been charged with five Class X felony charges, of Production of Child Pornography with a victim under 13 years of age. Moore is being held on a one million dollar bond at the Winnebago County Jail.

The Rockford Police Department, and the Illinois Attorney Generals ICAC Unit executed a search warrant reference an on-going child pornography investigation. Agents located Moore in his bedroom watching child pornography on his computer. Over 400 images of child pornography were retrieved from Moore’s computer. This investigation was a collaborative effort by all the police agencies involved, who worked tirelessly to locate and arrest Moore.