Rockford police searching for three missing people, foul play suspected

Rockford Police are searching for three missing people after finding two children home alone.

Amber Wilson lives next door to where 22-year-old Danielle son was last seen. Wilson says the news of her missing neighbors is still settling in.

"They were an asset to the neighborhood," said Wilson.

"I mean everything just ran through my mind. Just so concerned about how she's feeling or just to know how could she have gotten out of the house? How could anyone have taken them out of the house?" said Wilson.

Son lived with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Sergio Quiroz in a house on 10th Avenue in Rockford.

"They seemed like a real good couple, really good neighbors. One of the helpful ones in the area," said Wilson.

Police say family members have not been in contact with Son since this past Saturday. When family went to check on son, she was nowhere to be found. Only her two children were found at home by themselves.

That's when family decided to contact police.

"When detectives started conducting an investigation into the incident, they soon found that her estranged husband and boyfriend were missing. They are all considered missing and endangered," said Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.

Police tell us they suspect foul play in these disappearances.

Willson tells me she just hopes the family can be reunited soon.

"Help us find Danielle, if you have any information in regards to her whereabouts," said Wilson.

Hand Son's vehicle is also missing. It's described as a white 2007 Toyota Sion. Police say it has red wheels or rims. Its license plate number is 915407.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department non-emergency number (815-966-2900) or the Investigations Bureau (779-500-6551).

