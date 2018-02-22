UPDATE: Rockford Police confirm the deaths of Danielle Son, Sergio Quiroz and Hand Son

Updated: February 22, 2018, 11:52 a.m.

UPDATE: ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Rockford Police Department confirmed the deaths of Danielle Son, 22, and her boyfriend, Sergio Quiroz, 25, who were reported missing earlier this week.

Investigators say their bodies were found Thursday morning at Blackhawk Park in Rockford.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato says his office filed two counts of kidnapping against Danielle Son's estranged husband, Hand Son, 26. He was also reported missing by police.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Rockford Police Department spotted Son in his white Toyota Scion driving near the intersection of 10th Street and 12th Avenue. Officers tried to pull Hand Son over, but he refused.

According to police, Son struck an unmarked police vehicle, drove over a mound of snow and his car landed on the roof. Officers say they then heard a gunshot. Son was found in his car with what investigators say was a self-inflicted gun shot wound to his head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea called the deaths a domestic violence-related case.

"It's something we continue to struggle with, and it's something we continue to work on", said O'Shea. "Going forward, our detectives continue to work with the city on domestic violence initiatives and hopefully we get further along."

The two children of Danielle Son, who were found safe in their home on 10th Avenue, are believed to be with their grandparents. Two dogs taken from the home were found alive.

-------

Updated February 22, 2018, 9:51 a.m.

UPDATE: ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- Family members tell 23 News that the body of Danielle Son, 22, and her boyfriend, Sergio Quiroz, 25, were found this morning in Blackhawk Park, off 15th Avenue in Rockford.

A great aunt, Susan Swanson, said Danielle's estranged husband, Hand Son, 26, was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Rockford police plan to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. today to issue an update on the missing persons case.

Officers have marked a crime scene in Blackhawk Park. Police will not say if that is connected to the disappearance of the three people.

WIFR has a crew on the scene at Marinelli Field and will cover the news conference live on wifr.com and on WIFR's Facebook page.

-------

Updated February 21, 2018, 7:19 p.m.

UPDATE: ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- Loved ones are speaking out after three people go missing, leaving two children at home alone.

Now family members are revealing the history behind the disappearances.

"It's devastating right now, not knowing what's going on, what's happened. Where they could be, if they're safe, if they're dead or alive, anything," said Danielle Son's father John Feldberg.

John says he talked to his daughter at least once a day, until February 17th.

"She didn't show up at my house at 6:30 in the morning to drop the kids off like usual. I was texting her, getting no response. I thought it was kind of weird. I called the police," said John.

Police searched Danielle's 10th Avenue home, where she lived with her boyfriend 25-year-old Sergio Quiroz. They found nothing. The couple, along with Danielle's estranged husband Hand Son seemed to have vanished.

Danielle's grandmother, Donna Lee Feldberg, says she's lost without her only granddaughter.

"This is something that happens to somebody else, you know, not to us. And that's why it's so devastating," said Donna Lee.

Family members say Hand and Danielle's relationship started off well in the beginning but had a rough end, resulting in a restraining order. They say she saw Sergio as a fresh beginning.

Although there's no record of a restraining order, court documents show Hand faces domestic battery charges after he allegedly abused Danielle in January. Danielle also filed for divorce on Feb. 16.

John says, no matter what happened, he just wants answers.

"We just want them back, regardless if they are deceased. We just want the bodies, even, so that we can take it, put an end to it," said John.

Police are still keeping a 24-7 watch over the home. They also ask the public to keep an eye out for Hand Son's car, a White Toyota Scion with red wheels or rims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------

Updated February 20, 2018, 5:27 p.m.

UPDATE: ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- Rockford Police are searching for three missing people after finding two children home alone.

Amber Wilson lives next door to where 22-year-old Danielle son was last seen. Wilson says the news of her missing neighbors is still settling in.

"They were an asset to the neighborhood," said Wilson.

"I mean everything just ran through my mind. Just so concerned about how she's feeling or just to know how could she have gotten out of the house? How could anyone have taken them out of the house?" said Wilson.

Son lived with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Sergio Quiroz in a house on 10th Avenue in Rockford.

"They seemed like a real good couple, really good neighbors. One of the helpful ones in the area," said Wilson.

Police say family members have not been in contact with Son since this past Saturday. When family went to check on son, she was nowhere to be found. Only her two children were found at home by themselves.

That's when family decided to contact police.

"When detectives started conducting an investigation into the incident, they soon found that her estranged husband and boyfriend were missing. They are all considered missing and endangered," said Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.

Police tell us they suspect foul play in these disappearances.

Willson tells me she just hopes the family can be reunited soon.

"Help us find Danielle, if you have any information in regards to her whereabouts," said Wilson.

Hand Son's vehicle is also missing. It's described as a white 2007 Toyota Sion. Police say it has red wheels or rims. Its license plate number is 915407.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department non-emergency number (815-966-2900) or the Investigations Bureau (779-500-6551).

------

Posted February 20, 2018, 5:26 p.m.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who has been missing since Feb. 17.

Rockford police say when family members went to check on Danielle Son, they found her 2-year-old and 11-month old children home alone but unharmed.

Son was then reported missing around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Detectives began an investigation and learned that Danielle's boyfriend, 25-year-old Sergio Quiroz and her estranged husband, 26-year-old Hand Son, were also missing.

Police say foul play is suspected in the disappearance of the three people and that no one has been able to find them.

Hand Son's white 2007 Toyota Sion with red wheels or rims is also missing. The Illinois license plate on the car is 915407.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Rockford Police Department non-emergency number (815-966-2900) or the Investigations Bureau (779-500-6551).