Rockridge School District awarded Best Communities for Music Education

The Rockridge School District received the Best Communities for Music Education designation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

The award goes to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students including funding, graduation requirements, facilities and instruction time.

According to a news release, the award recognizes the district for offering opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The legislation replaces the No Child Left Behind Act. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.

This year, 583 school districts across the country received the honor from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation. The Dubuque Community School District was also honored.

