Rockridge dedicates championship game to teacher involved in accident

The community of Rockridge is coming together to show their support to one of their own teachers after he was involved in a motorcycle accident Friday night.

Saturday evening was an emotional finish for the Rockridge Girl's Softball Team, as they secured their first State Championship since 2005. The team says the moment was even more bittersweet, as they dedicated the game to Tom Hasson, an Elementary PE teacher at Rockridge.

Hasson's wife Katy, a principal at Rockridge High School told TV 6, Tom was riding his motorcycle back from the girl's game on Friday night near Westbound on County Road NN just West of Highway 67, when a deer ran out in front of him.

She says, he was thrown from his motorcycle and airlifted to Iowa City. She says Tom is stable but still sedated. He has several broken ribs and facial fractures, in addition to a bunch of road rash and lacerations. He was wearing a helmet.

When the girl’s team heard the news, they wanted to show their appreciation to Tom for his support.

“Bought purple ribbons, that we can put on our cleats and tie them in our hair for the game,” says Amelia Thomas, Rockridge softball player/student.

The team says they chose purple since that was Tom’s favorite color. Even though he couldn't be at their championship game, they wanted to show him they were still thinking of him.

“They were in our minds and hearts when we were playing. We all put our hearts on the field for them, to get that win for them,” said Thomas.

“They support us all the time and we are here supporting them when they need it,” said Liz Furlong, coach of the Rockridge girls’ softball team.

As the Hasson family recovers, the team says they hope they know how much the community and team stand behind them.

“A proud moment as a team, you know to be able to do that for somebody. Like this whole season, we have been playing for something bigger than ourselves,” said Thomas.

“They are a constant pillar on the sidelines, so when we heard that there had been an accident. That’s what we do, as a community, we pick each other up,” said Furlong.

The team has also decided to postpone their welcome home celebration for the championship title until the Hasson's come home.