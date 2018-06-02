Rockridge softball wins class 2A state championship

Rockridge is your 2018 state softball champions in class 2A.

The Rockets knocked off defending champ Beecher in the championship Saturday, 5-2.

It's Rockridge's first softball title since winning it all in Class A back in 2005.

Grace Preston pitched seven strong innings, giving up just two runs on seven hits to lead the Rockets. She also hit a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Sarah Bisland hit a three-run home run in the top of the 1st.