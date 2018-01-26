Rocky basketball game rescheduled for Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — Basketball at Rock Island High School has been canceled Friday night.
Athletic Director Michelle Lillis issued a statement that the Rock Island Rocks basketball game tonight vs. Galesburg has been canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday, February 13.
According to a tweet, the cancellation is "Due to the very unfortunate death of a family member of a varsity player".
