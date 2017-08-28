Rollover accident at Locust and Brady

Two vehicles were involved in a rollover accident at the corner of Locust and Brady streets late Monday morning. The accident happened around 11 a.m.

An eyewitness says a car heading north on Brady Street ran the red light at a high rate of speed and hit a pickup truck headed through the intersection. The truck rolled over and came to a rest on the passenger's side. First responders were able to rescue the driver of the truck using ladders.

There appeared to be no serious injuries.

